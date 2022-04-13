Chief minister of Meghalaya – Conrad Sangma has expressed concern over the emergence of a new “terror outfit” in the state named Lawei ba Phyrnai.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has termed the emergence of the new “terror outfit” in the state as a serious matter.

“For us as a government, we take every situation seriously. So, everything related to law and order, even an email that comes in for us, it’s a serious matter,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Recently, the group, which called itself a “terror outfit”, in an email announced the first of their demands.

The “terror outfit – Lawei ba Phyrnai has demanded immediate release of former HNLC leader Julius Dorphang, failing which the group has threatened the government to “blow up a lower primary school”.

Also read: Meghalaya: New ‘terror outfit’ sends bomb threat email to CM, police probe underway

Earlier, the group, in a letter sent via email to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, threatened a series of bomb attacks targeting educational institutions.

The group said that it will carry out bomb blasts targeting educational institutions in Meghalaya as a protest against high unemployment in the state.

The group has threatened to carry out bomb blasts “every single week starting 1st May 2022”.

The group – Lawei ba Phyrnai identified itself as a “terror outfit”, formed by 37 “qualified and talented jobless youths”.

In the letter, the Lawei ba Phyrnai group also mentioned their targets.

Also read: Assam | Oil India Limited cyberattack case: Hackers demanded 75 lakh US dollars before hacking company’s Duliajan server

“Our first target is the MBOSE building; next will be St. Anthony’s School and College where I passed out from. And even NEHU where I received my diploma. And yes, we will keep planting bombs till you and your government come up with a solution to employ every single Meghalayan out there,” the threat letter stated.

In a second email, the publicity secretary of the “terror outfit” identified itself as a former school teacher who “contract was terminated”.

“Lawei ba Phyrnai was originally an educational society before members and sponsors laid down their pens in exchange for AK-47s,” the “terror outfit” said.

“So let the games begin,” it added.