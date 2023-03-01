SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief electoral officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor has directed the election officer of Ri Bhoi district to conduct an inquiry into alleged violation of secrecy of voting in a polling station.

The alleged violation of secrecy of voting in a polling station took place at Mawhati constituency in Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya CEO has also asked the Ri Bhoi district election officer to submit the report of the action taken in regards to the alleged incident before March 3.

The development took place after an image went viral in the social media, with a photograph allegedly depicting a voter pressing the ballot button in favour of a particular candidate in the ballot unit.

“In connection with the apparent violation above, which appears to be an aberration, and in you capacity as District Election Officer, Ri Bhoi district, where the above aberration appeared to have been committed, you are hereby directed to cause immediate inquiry, with a view to ascertain the facts of the above alleged violation, which reportedly occurred in 35-Shiliang Umdoh polling station under Mawhati Assembly constituency,” the Meghalaya CEO said in his letter to the Ri Bhoi DEO.

“Penal action should also be initiated against the alleged voter who violated his secrecy of vote after ascertaining the necessary facts of the above case,” the letter added.