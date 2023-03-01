Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has instructed the state government to resolve the issue of relocation of the residents of Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong immediately after the election.

The court has asked the state government to quickly settle the matter as it was represented on behalf of the state on previous occasions that several parcels of land had been identified for the resettlement of the members of the first respondent body.

The next hearing on the matter will be held on March 17. The state government presented the blueprint to the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) during a meeting on September 29, 2020. This indicated its decision to construct multi-storey flats at the existing official quarters of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) for relocation of the families.

The government had outrightly rejected the April 25, 2022 proposal of the HPC that 200 square metres of land be provided to each of the families within the European ward besides bearing the cost of construction of their homes.

After the meeting, HPC secretary Gurjit Singh expressed concern that the government had rejected its eight-point resolution. The court has now asked the state government to make every endeavour to resolve the matter immediately after the election.

It has added that an amicable settlement will be arrived at.