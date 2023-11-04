SHILLONG: The central government has “not approved” the Meghalaya Residents, Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill.

This was informed by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has sent back the Bill to the Meghalaya government for further review.

“Since the MRSSA was not approved by the Ministry, it has come back to us,” said Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

He further said that the Meghalaya government will meet next week to discuss the queries of MHA in regards to bill.

“Meghalaya CM has already called a meeting with legal experts and senior officers next week. We will sit down and decide on how to go forward on this,” he said.

According to reports, queries of the MHA were mainly relating to the constitutional provisions of the Bill.

On October 30, the State government had directed the landlords/tenants from seven localities in Shillong to register in the app as mandated by the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) 2016 in order to check illegal infiltration into the state.

“However, we don’t say that the implementation of this Act has just happened just few days back as we have already constituted the district task force headed by the respective deputy commissioners and even SPs are members of this committee,” Tynsong said.

He said, “These task force committees are in place and we have already directed all deputy commissioners to implement these MRSSA accordingly and make sure in their respective jurisdiction that it should be implemented in totality.”