SHILLONG: Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong has been appointed as the president of the Meghalaya unit of the National People’s Party (NPP).

Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong

Tynsong took over the charge as Meghalaya NPP president from MP WR Kharlukhi on Tuesday (October 31) at the party office in Shillong.

A ceremony was held at the NPP office in Shillong, Meghalaya for the handing over charge.

“WR Kharlukhi has served as president for 16 years and his time with the NPP was even longer as a confidant and friend of our leader, Purno A Sangma,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

WR Kharlukhi speaking at the party office

Also read: Born in Meghalaya, former IAF vice chief Air Marshal PK Barbora passes away

He added: “We are thankful to him for his years of dedication and for his indelible contribution to the NPP.”

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

The Meghalaya CM further said: “Prestone with his years of experience in state politics will take this responsibility from Dr Kharlukhi and further NPP’s reach and mission in Meghalaya and the Northeast.” “We have immense faith in his leadership and we wish him the best,” he added.