Shillong: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya has declared its intention to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently, without supporting any other party. This comes after the announcement of the assembly election results in five states.

State BJP spokesperson, M Kharkrang, confirmed this decision on December 9th, stating that the party’s central leadership will soon finalize the candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya – Tura and Shillong.

Kharkrang emphasized the importance of allowing ample time for the chosen candidates to campaign effectively.

He assured that this concern, along with other issues, will be discussed with the central leadership.

Responding to rumours about potential support for the National People’s Party (NPP) candidates, Kharkrang categorically denied such speculations, reiterating the BJP’s independent stance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.