SHILLONG: Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address a public rally at Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Thursday (February 16).

Amit Shah will address the BJP rally, which will be held at the Don Bosco School playground in Tura, Meghalaya.

The rally is likely to begin at 4:30 pm on Thursday.

BJP candidate from South Tura constituency in Meghalaya – Bernard Marak said that Amit Shah will be highlighting various “issues plaguing Meghalaya”.

Polling for elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be conducted on March 2.

Earlier, on Wednesday (February 15), the Meghalaya BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The BJP manifesto for the Meghalaya assembly elections was released by the party’s national president JP Nadda in Shillong.

Nadda released the BJP manifesto for the Meghalaya assembly elections in the presence of state party president Ernest Mawrie and national secretary Rituraj Sinha.

Senior Meghalaya BJP leaders Sanbor Shullai, AL Hek and HM Shangpliang were also present during the release of the manifesto.

Some of the key issues addressed in the BJP manifesto for the Meghalaya assembly elections are: inter-state border row, corruption and scientific mining.

“Notably, here, corruption has been an issue that has been a hindrance in the development of the state,” Nadda said.

“We will establish a special task force under a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate all cases of corruption,” Nadda said.

He added: “We will make Meghalaya a peaceful, developed and prosperous state.”

The BJP manifesto for the upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections also promises implementation of the seventh pay commission.