Guwahati: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Sunday stated that both Assam and Meghalaya government are planning on resuming the border talks to address unresolved issues.

Prestone Tynsong stated that the chief ministers of both states will soon initiate the second phase of border talks in a formal manner.

The talks are scheduled with a focus on six sensitive areas of difference.

The areas particularly include Langpih, Borduar, Deshdoomreah, Block I-II, Psiar-Khanduli and Nongwah-Mawtamur.

A joint visit to the disputed areas in the Langpih sector is also planned between officials and ministers from both governments.

The border talks were previously put on hold to allow Meghalaya’s Regional Committees more time to submit their reports.

The deadline for submission was extended to December 31, 2024 recently.