Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has initiated an inquiry into the suspicious deaths of two youths from the state at two rehabilitation centres in Assam.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh has assured that a report on the incident will be submitted by Monday.

The deceased, Rickelson Jyrwa and Meban Syndor were undergoing rehabilitation at the Better Living Wellness Foundation and the Alive Again Foundation, respectively.

The Meghalaya Users Forum (MUF) has alleged that the circumstances surrounding their deaths are highly suspicious, with reports suggesting that Syndor’s body was handed over to his relatives without an autopsy.

The parents of the deceased had, however, denied any foul play and warned that they would take legal action if the MUF did not withdraw its complaint.

Association of Drug Rehabilitation Council (ADRC), Assam, senior member Manas Das stated that they have collected video evidence and witnessed the poor conditions at the centres.

Following this, there were allegations of a Meghalaya-based organisation being in a nexus with some rehabilitation centres in Assam.

All allegations are currently under investigation, the minister said.