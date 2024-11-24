Assam: Uber driver among seven arrested for robberies in Guwahati

Guwahati: A gang of robbers was arrested on Saturday night by the police in Guwahati, Assam for several burglaries across the city.

They were apprehended by the officials of the Latasil Police Station based on an investigation.

The gang has been allegedly committing robberies and house burglaries in Guwahati city over the months.

Among their acts, one particular incident was caught on CCTV and published across the media.

The police based on the footage had initiated an investigation into the case and tracked the suspects down.

Police sources said that of six, five members of the gang hail from Dalgaon in Darrang, Assam.

One member of the gang happens to be a cab driver affiliated with Uber.

This gang has been visiting Guwahati in a planned matter and from time to time.

They then commit their planned burglaries and then head back home.

The persons arrested were identified as Sadek Ali, Akbar Ali, Lokman Ali, Abu Bakkar Siddique, Saidul Rahman, hailing from Darrang district, and Joynal Abdin hailing from Barpeta district.

The police also informed that another person identified as Dilwar Khan was also arrested for receiving the stolen and looted property.

Dilwar was also arrested thrice in similar cases.