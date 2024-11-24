Guwahati: Following a dismal performance in the bypolls, Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah said the party would soon conduct an in-depth analysis of the unexpected results.

Despite the setback, he emphasized the Congress’s commitment to uniting anti-BJP forces ahead of the next state Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Borah said, “We respect the people’s mandate and will examine the bypoll results thoroughly. Once the analysis is complete, we will share the reasons behind our loss. Our efforts to consolidate anti-BJP forces, including individual leaders, will continue to challenge the ruling party.”

Allegations of Rigging in Samaguri

Dhubri Congress MP Rakibul Hussain accused the BJP of widespread rigging in the Samaguri Assembly constituency bypoll. Hussain, who had represented Samaguri since 2001, vacated the seat after winning a Lok Sabha seat earlier this year.

The Congress fielded his son, Tanzil Hussain, for the bypoll, but he suffered a significant defeat to BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarmah.

Hussain alleged, “Votes were rigged in multiple polling booths in Samaguri. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma misused administrative machinery to ensure my son’s defeat in the election.”

Setbacks in Other Constituencies

In Behali, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took responsibility for the party’s defeat. Gogoi had campaigned intensively in the constituency for over two months, but BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowal secured a comfortable victory.

Bypolls were held in five Assembly constituencies—Dholai, Behali, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, and Sidli—after the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha in this year’s general elections. Of these, four constituencies—Dholai, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli—were previously held by BJP and its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

BJP and Allies Dominate the Bypolls

The BJP retained two key constituencies, with Nihar Ranjan Das winning in Dholai and Diganta Ghatowal in Behali. The party also breached the Congress stronghold in Samaguri, with Diplu Ranjan Sarmah claiming victory.

The AGP secured a decisive win in Bongaigaon, where Diptimayee Choudhury defeated her nearest rival by 35,164 votes. Choudhury’s husband, Phanibhusan Choudhury, is now a Lok Sabha MP from Barpeta and a former six-time MLA from the same constituency.

Meanwhile, UPPL retained the Sidli constituency, winning by a margin of 37,016 votes.