In a big development, United Democratic Party (UDP) – ally of the ruling NPP in Meghalaya – has said that the border pact signed between the state governments of Meghalaya and Assam should be revisited.

UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said that there is “difference of opinions” among the leaders of the party over the Assam-Meghalaya border pact.

Mawthoh said that the UDP has apprised the Meghalaya government over the need to revisit the border pact.

Notably, this statement from the senior UDP leader comes just a few days after Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that none of the parties in the MDA government was in favour of revisiting the border pact.

UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said: “There will be difference of opinion but it is the suggestion of the party that will stand.”

Mawthoh said that differences of opinions over the first phase border deal “might affect the second phase if the first round of talks has seen so many obstacles”.

Notably, there has been growing resentment among different groups in Meghalaya over the signing of the border agreement between Meghalaya and Assam on March 29.

The border pact, signed between Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, resolves to end border disputes in at least six out of 12 areas of differences between the two neighbouring states.