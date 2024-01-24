Shillong: Over 89 street vendors and hawkers operating between Laitumkhrah Police Point and Beat House in Meghalaya will be relocated by February 10-15, announced Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

This decision comes after a collaborative meeting involving the Laitumkhrah Dorbar Shnong and various government departments.

The relocation aims to decongest the area and ensure pedestrian safety, adhering to the National Vendors/Hawkers Policy guidelines. “We are ready with the plan and will relocate the vendors soon,” stated Lyngdoh.

She added, “This initiative prioritizes public interest and respects pedestrians’ right of way.”

The vendors’ committee is expected to cooperate with the process. Lyngdoh said the administration hopes that the relocation will be smooth and result in a “hawker-free zone.”

She anticipates minimal challenges due to adherence to the Hawkers Act.

Furthermore, discussions are underway to modify Laitumkhrah’s ring road towards Dhankheti and Beat House, potentially implementing one-way traffic.

These measures aim to address traffic congestion, particularly with the upcoming reopening of educational institutions.

Collaboration between the Dorbar Shnong and the executive committee will guide these decisions.