Shillong: Meghalaya’s state anthem has sparked a debate, with the Jaintia community calling for their language to be included alongside Khasi and Garo.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma reacting to the demands, defended the current version, citing legal grounds and existing language policies.

Sangma explained that the anthem adheres to the Meghalaya State Language Act 2005, which designates English as the official language and Khasi and Garo as associate official languages in specific government offices.

He warned that deviating from this standard could open the door to similar demands from other communities.

Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh echoed Sangma’s stance, emphasizing that the anthem reflects the Act and any changes would require legal amendments.

He also pointed out that the Jaintia language Bill, introduced in 2005, did not raise concerns about anthem inclusivity at the time.

Lyngdoh defended the anthem’s message of unity, arguing that it represents the “cohesive community” of the Khasi and Jaintia people.

He questioned why the language issue wasn’t brought up earlier when the Language Act was passed.