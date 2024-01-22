Guwahati: The opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya has temporarily suspended its sit-in protest demanding the reinstatement of removed Lokayukta officials.

The decision came after the state government assured to hold a meeting with the party leaders within a day or two.

Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh invited VPP legislators for talks, stating that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma would meet them soon.

VPP Chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit explained that they would keep the agitation in abeyance pending the meeting with the chief minister.

However, Basaiawmoit emphasized that the protest would resume if the government fails to justify the removal of Lokayukta officials, alleging their termination was related to investigating corruption involving a relative of the chief minister.

The VPP also raised concerns about the alleged manhandling of legislators on the first day of the protest and the imposition of Section 144, which restricts gatherings.

Basaiawmoit cited a 1967 Supreme Court ruling to argue that such restrictions shouldn’t hinder legitimate expressions of opinion and grievances.