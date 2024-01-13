Guwahati: Amidst the demand for the Inner Line Permit (ILP) before setting up the railways in Khasi and Jaintia Hills, Cabinet Minister, AL Hek said that he supported the setting of the railways in Meghalaya.

The senior BJP leader said that with the railways, development would come to Meghalaya.

He said, “Be it goods train, passenger train or even toy train, development should come to Meghalaya.”

Also Read: Assam: Senior Congress leader Apurba Bhattacharya resigns from party

The Tetelia-Byrnihat railway project remains halted due to pressure groups demanding control over illegal immigration before its implementation.

While acknowledging their concerns, the BJP leader emphasized Meghalaya’s need for development, jobs, and resources brought by railways.

Also Read: Assam: Petrol depot worker electrocuted to death in Tinsukia

The groups opposing the railways said that the government should first put a mechanism forward to check illegal immigrants.

Hek termed the demands as the “own opinion” of the pressure groups while adding at the railways were needed for development, employment, resources and revenue.

He also added that the Centre has already approved the railway project in Meghalaya and now necessary surveys are being carried on.

It may be mentioned that the government had earlier planned to divert the railway projects from Khasi Hills to Jaintia Hills but this too was opposed.