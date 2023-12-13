Guwahati: Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister AL Hek voiced serious concerns regarding the rampant smuggling of cattle from Meghalaya to Bangladesh.

Citing repeated reports of this illegal activity, Hek acknowledged the ongoing efforts of veterinary officials collaborating with the Border Security Force (BSF) and state police to tackle the issue.

However, concerns emerged about the inconsistent flow of information to the department.

When questioned about the frequency of receiving reports, Hek admitted that updates on smuggling incidents were not always received regularly.

Hek further confirmed that the department assumes responsibility for caring for seized cattle until their eventual auctioning.

It may be mentioned that most of the cattle smuggled to Bangladesh through Meghalaya are usually suspected of being stolen from parts of Assam.

Also, there are allegations that while some cattle are bought from Assam before they are sent to Meghalaya or even Bangladesh, the legal procedures are not carried out.