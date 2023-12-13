SHILLONG: The Shillong traffic police department in Meghalaya, on Wednesday (December 13), destroyed as many as 181 modified silencers.

The destruction of the modified silencers by the Shillong police in Meghalaya is part of the department’s efforts to enforce anti-vehicle modification laws.

The destroyed 181 modified silencers were seized since August 2023 till date by the Shillong police department in Meghalaya.

The operation was conducted at the Police Reserve in Shillong in the presence East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger, SP City Vivek Syiem, SP Traffic K Prasad, and others.

SP of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya – Sylvester Nongtnger said that the Shillong traffic police has been working since last year and intensified their operations from January this year to put an end to the use of modified silencers.

Out of 320 detected cases, 181 modified silencers were seized.

Initial attempts involved requesting owners to remove the modifications voluntarily, but subsequent checks revealed a resurgence of the illegal alterations.

The monetary implications for violators were also disclosed, with fines totaling Rs.12,46,500 collected this year alone.

“These fines have been duly deposited in the government checker, the state treasury,” DSP G Marngar said.