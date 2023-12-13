GUWAHATI: The first 1.5 metric ton consignment of Khasi mandarin from Meghalaya has made its grand entrance into Dubai and is now proudly showcased at hypermarkets in places like Al Qusais and Al Barsha in the city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This significant milestone marks a momentous step in promoting the unique flavours of Khasi mandarin to the discerning consumers of the UAE.

The consignment of Khasi mandarin exported earlier this month and originating from Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi, East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills represents the rich agricultural diversity of the northeast state.

The journey from the pristine hills of Meghalaya to the shelves of the hypermarkets in Dubai underscores the commitment to bringing exceptional produce to global markets.

Dr Sudhanshu, Secretary of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), honoured the occasion with his presence in a hypermarket in Dubai on Tuesday (December 12).

During his visit to the store, he observed the exquisite display of Khasi mandarin and commended the efforts undertaken to showcase the immense potential of this unique citrus fruit to the discerning buyers of the UAE.

This momentous occasion opens the door to exciting prospects for future collaborations, showcasing Meghalaya’s agricultural prowess on the global stage.

The export of Khasi mandarin to Dubai is a testament to the commitment to quality and excellence in agricultural produce.

In a historic event marked by pride, cultural exchange and economic collaboration, the Directorate of Horticulture and Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board orchestrated the flagging off ceremony of 20 metric tons of Khasi mandarin to Dubai on Monday (December 11).

The momentous occasion not only highlighted Meghalaya’s rich agricultural diversity but also responded to the global demand for distinctive and high-quality produce.

Khasi mandarin, a variety of orange, commercially grown in the northeastern states including Meghalaya, is very popular for its quality.

Locally known as ‘Soh Sohniamtra’ among the Khasi people of Meghalaya, it is bigger in size, bright orange in colour and has more flesh and juice.

Khasi mandarin’s sweet and aromatic juice makes it a favourite amongst all citrus fruits.