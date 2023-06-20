Shillong: The newly-elected Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, has issued a stern warning to “non-tribal” traders operating without trading licences.

Syiem stated that the new Executive Committee (EC) will take stringent action against such individuals.

On Tuesday, Syiem emphasized that the EC would not show leniency towards non-tribal traders involved in illegal business activities.

He further declared that the enforcement wing of the council will continue to conduct checks on trading licences.

Syiem firmly stated, “Do not expect to engage in business without the necessary trading licences. Anyone found without a valid trading licence will face penalties.”

Regarding the issuance of trading licences to non-tribal traders, Syiem mentioned that the council would thoroughly scrutinize all applications received through the appropriate channels.

The final decision on granting or rejecting trading licences lies with the Executive Committee.