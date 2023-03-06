Guwahati: The newly-elected members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly took their oath or affirmation during a special session at the Assembly in Shillong on Monday.

The Election Commission’s notification constituting the 11th Assembly was placed on the table of the House by the Commissioner and Secretary of the Legislative Assembly.

It may be mentioned that Meghalaya is set to have a new government after Conrad Sangma managed to stitch together a coalition of 45 MLAs and enjoy the backing of the BJP.

Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single largest party with 26 seats and he resigned as Chief Minister to stake a claim for the post.

On Thursday, the House will sit again to elect the Speaker, as well as take a vote of confidence.

Conrad Sangma is also scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of the state for another term.

As per the latest updates, Sangma now has support from BJP, UDP, HSPDP, PDF and Independent MLAs.