Shillong: Meghalaya’s pineapples are making waves not just locally, but on the international stage as well with the upcoming ‘Pineapple Fest 2023’ in the heart of India’s capital city, New Delhi.

The three-day fest is scheduled to commence on August 18 at Dilli Haat.

The festivities are slated to begin spectacularly with a captivating cultural program on the first day, followed by a series of engaging events over the subsequent days.

This celebration aims to showcase not only the exceptional quality of Meghalaya’s pineapples but also the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The pineapples from Meghalaya, renowned for their sweetness, have garnered attention in distant markets, particularly within the Gulf.

The cultivation of pineapples in Meghalaya is carried with traditional methods, largely relying on organic practices.

Meghalaya has designated pineapples as the flagship product under the ‘One District – One Product’ initiative, particularly focusing on the districts of Ri Bhoi and East Garo Hills.