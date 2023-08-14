Guwahati: A man has been arrested by the police in Sivasagar, Assam in connection with an alleged rape and murder case.

On August 10, a woman was found dead at Rupohipothar in Sivasagar.

On investigating the case, the incident was suspected to be a rape and murder case.

Based on the investigation, the police arrested a person identified as Lambit Deka in connection with the matter.

As per reports, the accused is a resident of Dhemaji district of Assam.

It may be mentioned that on August 10, the woman’s dead body was found at an under-construction site.

The police are now investigating the matter and the accused has been taken into custody.

The accused was reportedly working as a household help in a house in Sivasagar.