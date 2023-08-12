Shillong: Meghalaya’s pineapples are now being exported to Abu Dhabi, thanks to the efforts of Jamge Integrated Village Cooperative Society (IVCS) and the State government.

The pineapples from Jamge IVCS are grown in the fertile slopes of Garo Hills and are known for their sweet taste and low pesticide residue, said a statement.

The IVCS has over 250 farming households from across four villages, who produce almost 100 tonnes of pineapples each year, it added.

The pineapples are being exported to Lulu Group, a leading retail chain in the Middle East. The LuLu Group will be marketing the pineapples in its stores across the UAE, the statement further said.

This is a major achievement for the Jamge IVCS and the Government of Meghalaya. It is a testament to the quality of Meghalaya’s pineapples and the potential of the state’s agriculture sector.

The export of pineapples to Abu Dhabi is also a sign of the growing economic ties between Meghalaya and the Middle East, it added.

The state government is committed to promoting trade and investment between Meghalaya and the Middle East, and this export is a major step in that direction.

The government is also working to improve the infrastructure for the agriculture sector in Meghalaya. This includes building cold storage facilities, processing plants, and marketing channels. The government is also providing training to farmers on good agricultural practices.