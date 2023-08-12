Applications are invited for various teaching positions in St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya.

St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of English.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of English

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

i) Consistently good academic record as defined by the University with at least 55 % marks (General Candidates) and 50 % (SC/ST candidates) or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading is followed at the Master’s Degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides the above qualifications, only those candidates who fulfill all the required norms of stipulated by the UGC may apply for the post.

Desirable:

i) Candidates who have had teaching experience at least 2 years and above will be preferred.

ii) Candidates whose area of specialization is Literary Theory and Criticism

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications on plain paper along with CV (mentioning contact number and email id) and with copies of supporting marksheets, certificates, documents, publications, etc. to the Principal, St. Anthony’s College, Bomfyle Road, Shillong- 793 001 latest by 28th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here