Shillong: A rape victim lodged at a government shelter home allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday in Mawdiangdiang of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

As per reports, the 16-year-old minor was raped in November 2022.

She was allegedly raped by her uncle who has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

She died by hanging herself at the shelter home but left no suicide note behind, reports claimed.

Her body was taken the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) for post-mortem.

The body was later handed over to her family for the last rites.

The police have registered a suicide case but are also investigating other angles.