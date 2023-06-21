Shillong: Vincent Pala, Chief of the Congress party in Meghalaya, vehemently denied any role in the removal of the United Democratic Party (UDP)-led executive committee in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

Pala attributed the upheaval to an internal feud between the National People’s Party (NPP) and UDP.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with six members of the Congress party, Pala clarified, “We have no role in toppling the UDP-led EC in the KHADC. To be frank, it was a fight between the NPP and the UDP.”

He further revealed that their leader, PN Syiem, was contacted by the NPP, prompting a thorough discussion and consultation with the party’s high command before arriving at a decision.

It should be noted that the Congress party had previously extended support to the NPP to establish the Khasi Hills Democratic Front (KHDF)-led executive committee in the KHADC.

Pala explained that their decision was primarily aimed at ensuring their party’s views on amending the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution were represented.

“By entering the Council, we can take a resolution on how we can amend the Sixth Schedule and how we can protect our people. We don’t get anything by joining, but at least we get to put forth our views on the amendment,” Pala added.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to dilute the Sixth Schedule and expressed concerns over the BJP’s bill introduced in 2019 and the subsequent recommendation by the Committee on Home Affairs in 2020.

Pala emphasized that a resolution from both the Council and the State would be necessary before the central government could proceed with the amendment.

He anticipated adopting a resolution within the next 5-6 months, specifically addressing the election of headmen and the protection of people’s rights in the land tenure system, as crucial steps to safeguard and promote the interests of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo Hills communities.

Responding to queries about their alliance with the UDP, Pala clarified that the party had never approached them for support. While expressing openness to collaborating with the UDP, he explicitly stated that their concerns were solely directed towards the BJP.