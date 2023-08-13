Tura: A 12-year-old boy died of rabies after he was bitten by a dog in Tura, Meghalaya.

As per reports, the boy after being bitten was not given proper medical attention or an anti-rabies vaccine.

Belonging to Dachimagre village on the outskirts of Tura, he was bitten back in June. The same dog had earlier bitten his sister and aunt.

Since his sister had severe injuries, she underwent post-exposure prophylaxis with a full course of anti-rabies vaccination.

However, the boy and his aunt reportedly relied on traditional remedies and herbal treatments.

The boy after a few days, began showing symptoms of hydrophobia (fear of water) along with severe spasms this week, indicating the onset of rabies.

He was taken to Tura civil hospital earlier this week but the virus had already attacked his nervous system. He passed away during treatment as the doctors were left with limited options.

This is the second rabies-related death this year as a 5-year-old boy from Durabanda village in the Chokpot sub-division died due to rabies after being bitten by a local dog.