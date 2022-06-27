Medical services in Meghalaya are likely to get affected on Tuesday as doctors in the state would carry out a cease work protest on Tuesday (June 28).

The protest by the Meghalaya doctors would be carried out under the banner of the Meghalaya Medical Services Association (MMSA).

The doctors would protest against the government’s failure to take action against the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) authority.

“The state executive committee (SEC) of the association has decided that as the government did not respond to the demands of the MMSA there is no other alternative but to resort to agitational programs which will be informed accordingly,” MMSA general secretary R Pohsnem, in a letter to the secretary in-charge health and family welfare stated.

“The MMSA has further decided that it will take necessary steps if the government fails to take immediate measures to resolve the matter,” it added.

The association also demanded Meghalaya health minister James Sangma an inquiry against the registrar and director of Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) for “falsely portraying” the director of health services (MI) Aman War in poor light in the media.