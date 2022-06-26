SHILLONG: Active role of religious institutions would ensure reforms in electoral politics.

This was stated by Meghalaya minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Sunday.

Meghalaya minister Lahkmen Rymbui has urged religious institutions in the state to play an active role in reforming electoral politics.

“Help people make informed choices (during elections),” said Meghalaya minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Sunday.

This statement from Meghalaya minister Lahkmen Rymbui comes as the state is gearing up for the assembly elections next year.

Assembly elections in Meghalaya is scheduled to be held in the first half of 2023.

“They (religious institutions) should play an active role in reforming electoral politics,” the Meghalaya minister said.

Rymbui added: “Leaders of the religious institutions must educate people of the state about the facts that should be considered before casting votes.”

“One should keep in mind about welfare of the society before casting votes,” the Meghalaya minister further said.

Rymbui said this while inaugurating the revamped Unitarian Church at Nongthymmai in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Lok Sabha MP and Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent Pala and TMC MLA Charles Pyngrope were also present on the ocassion.

The church was founded in 1887.