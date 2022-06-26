Meghalaya high court chief justice Sanjib Banerjee has stated that the there is a lack of implementation of environmental laws.

The Meghalaya high court chief justice has expressed regret at the lack of implementation of the environmental laws, despite several being in existence.

“We cannot fight nature and survive,” Meghalaya high court chief justice Sanjib Banerjee said.

Banerjee added: “The earth has existed for over 4 billion years and humans for about 300,000 years. However, humans have destroyed over 3 million species of earth to satisfy their needs.”

The Meghalaya chief justice made this statement while speaking at an orientation programme on forest and wildlife conservation laws for the judiciary in Meghalaya.

Banerjee further stated that the judiciary has been making contributions for environmental and wildlife conservation.

The stressed on the need for implementation of environmental protection laws.

He said that environmental laws must be implemented to ensure that pristine beauty of Meghalaya is not destroyed.