Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Project Technician for the NECTAR, DST funded project titled, “Extraction of Pineapple Leaf Fiber and Use It for the Development of Low-Cost Products.”

Name of post : Senior Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with good academic record and with 6 (Six) month working experience in Design and Fabrication. Preference will be given to candidates with working experience relevant to the project.

Fellowship : Rs. 12,000 (twelve thousand) per month + 20% HRA

Age limit: Must not be over 28 years as on July 29, 2022 (relaxation as per the norms/orders of Government of India).

How to apply : Candidate possessing the requisite qualification and experience should apply in the prescribed application form, appending the self-attested scanned copies of the certificates. All the documents should be merged in a single PDF file and send to “ gtcourse01@gmail.com ” on or before July 29, 2022. The applications received after the mentioned date will not be considered further. Subject of the email should contain “Application for the Post of Senior Project Technician.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

