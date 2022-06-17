Applications are invited for various counseling positions under Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Shillong.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Counsellor on contract basis in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya for the Academic Session 2022-23.

Name of post : Counsellor

Salary : Rs. 44,900/- per month

Educational Qualification :

(i) Master’s Degree (M.A/ M.Sc.) in Psychology from a recognized university or institution

AND

(ii) One-year Diploma in guidance & counseling from a recognized university or institution

Experience : At least one year of experience in Guidance & counseling/ Counseling in educational institutes of central or State or UT Government/ Autonomous Bodies of Central or State Government/ Public Sector Undertaking.

Desirable Qualification : Certificate courses from recognized institutes in areas like-

Cognitive behaviour therapy skills

Attention Deficit Hyper Activity Disorder(ADHD)

Behavioural issues and learning difriculties

Building emotional intelligence and resilience

Adolescence Education

Age limit : 28 to 50 years as of 1st July 2022.

How to apply : Candidate may submit their application online through the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Regional Office, Shillong website https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/ro/Shillong/en/home/index.html from 16th June 2022 to 25th June 2022.

Application Fees : Non-refundable application fee @ Rs. 500/- per candidate will be charged. However, SC / ST and PH candidates will be exempted from application fee. Exempted candidates will have to upload appropriate category certificate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

