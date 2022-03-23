Applications are invited for various posts in the Digital Planetarium at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Campus, Tura under Shillong Science Centre on contract basis for a period of 1 year.
Shillong Science Centre is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Educational Assistant, Technician (Electronics), Peon (Multi-tasking), Cleaner (Multi-tasking) and Chowkidar (Multi-tasking).
Name of post : Educational Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Qualification : Graduates in Science (PCM) with knowledge in Computer.
Experience : Teaching science in schools / involvement in science popularisation activities in an institution of repute with preferable in Astronomy.
Name of post : Technician (Electronics)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month
Qualification : ITI Electronics with 3 years experience /Diploma in Electronics/Biomedical Electronics Engineering with knowledge in Computer
Experience : Should have atleast three year relevant experience after obtaining the certificate preferably with typing skills.
Name of post : Peon (Multi-tasking)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month
Qualification : HSSLC passed
Experience : Should have driving licence and knowledge of Computer.
Name of post : Cleaner (Multi-tasking)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 8000/- per month
Qualification : SSLC passed
Experience : Should have experience in gardening
Name of post : Chowkidar (Multi-tasking)
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 8000/- per month
Qualification : SSLC passed
Experience : Should have atleast (1) one year of Security work experience and should have driving license.
Age Limit : As per State Govt. rules
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with bio-data supported by attested copies of relevant certificates/ testimonials, etc should reach the Office of Shillong Science Centre, NEHU Campus, Mawlai, Shillong —793022 via Post or email at shillongsciencecentre@yahoo.in latest by 30th April, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here