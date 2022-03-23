Applications are invited for various posts in the Digital Planetarium at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Campus, Tura under Shillong Science Centre on contract basis for a period of 1 year.

Shillong Science Centre is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Educational Assistant, Technician (Electronics), Peon (Multi-tasking), Cleaner (Multi-tasking) and Chowkidar (Multi-tasking).

Name of post : Educational Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduates in Science (PCM) with knowledge in Computer.

Experience : Teaching science in schools / involvement in science popularisation activities in an institution of repute with preferable in Astronomy.

Name of post : Technician (Electronics)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification : ITI Electronics with 3 years experience /Diploma in Electronics/Biomedical Electronics Engineering with knowledge in Computer

Experience : Should have atleast three year relevant experience after obtaining the certificate preferably with typing skills.

Name of post : Peon (Multi-tasking)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Qualification : HSSLC passed

Experience : Should have driving licence and knowledge of Computer.

Name of post : Cleaner (Multi-tasking)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 8000/- per month

Qualification : SSLC passed

Experience : Should have experience in gardening

Name of post : Chowkidar (Multi-tasking)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 8000/- per month

Qualification : SSLC passed

Experience : Should have atleast (1) one year of Security work experience and should have driving license.

Age Limit : As per State Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with bio-data supported by attested copies of relevant certificates/ testimonials, etc should reach the Office of Shillong Science Centre, NEHU Campus, Mawlai, Shillong —793022 via Post or email at shillongsciencecentre@yahoo.in latest by 30th April, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here