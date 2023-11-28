SHILLONG: Oil tankers drivers have announced its decision to stop supply of petrol and diesel to Meghalaya alleging harassment by police.

With announcement of the decision of the oil tanker drivers, Meghalaya minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, Comingone Ymbon, on Tuesday (November 28), asked people of the state not to panic.

He said that Meghalaya has sufficient stock of petrol and diesel.

The Meghalaya minister also informed that a meeting has been called between the members of the North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMU), oil tankers’ drivers and the state government over the issues.

The meeting will be held at Nongpoh in Meghalaya on Wednesday (November 29).

The Meghalaya minister expressed hope that that the meeting will resolve the issues and there won’t be any disruption in supply of petrol and diesel to the state.

He further said that the fuel stations across Meghalaya have sufficient stock that should last for another two or three days.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioners (DC) of respective districts in Meghalaya will be asked to regulate petrol and diesel supply within their jurisdictions, in case the meeting ends up unfruitful.

It may be mentioned here that Meghalaya is likely to face a major fuel crisis as oil tanker drivers have announce a strike from November 29.

This decision was taken by the oil tanker drivers and North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMU) over alleged ‘harassment’ by Meghalaya police.

The oil tanker drivers and NEPMU has decided to stop supply of petroleum products of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to Meghalaya from November 29.

The NEPMU has, in fact, written a letter to the Meghalaya minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.

It alleged that personnel of the Meghalaya police have been torturing oil tanker drivers and helpers in Ri Bhoi district of the state.

“They also decided not to take any load in favour of Meghalaya (petroleum products) from IOCL, BPCL and HPCL from 29th November, 2023 till the matter is resolved,” the letter read.

It added: “They forcibly caught some Tankers those who were stranded outside the Dhaba for fooding at 22 Mile and registering the cases. Next day also the police personnel detained some loaded Tankers without any proper reason.”

“Considering the situation Tanker Drivers are fearing to take load of Petroleum products and also entering in Meghalaya,” it stated.