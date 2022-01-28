Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has denied allegations that he violated COVID-19 protocols.

Conrad Sangma was responding to the allegations levelled by the Congress party in Meghalaya over his presence during the Republic Day celebrations.

“I think for anybody to question my integrity and my entire commitment to this entire issue is quite sad and I think these people have nothing better to do,” Conrad Sangma told reporters in Shillong.

He added: “I was somebody who on January 21, knowing that I was not feeling well, did not go (to statehood day function) in spite of actually not testing positive. In fact, if I really wanted to go, I would have gone and tested later on and taken advantage of the situation but I did not.”

Also read: Assam-Meghalaya border row: Both states reached 98% agreement on six areas of difference, says CM Conrad Sangma

Notably, the Meghalaya chief minister had attended the statehood day virtually, as he placed himself under isolation after experiencing mild COVID symptoms.

Earlier, Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said that “it was a big shock” to see the chief minister in the Republic Day function.

“Many observations now have come up and the government’s SOPs are under fire. Public testing positive or those that will test positive in the future will be confused while following these instructions,” the Congress leader said.

“Urgent clarification from the CM is important now so that protocols in place aren’t disrupted or flawed in this crucial time,” Lyngdoh added.