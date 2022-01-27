Assam and Meghalaya have reached 98% agreement on settling border dispute between the two states in six areas of difference.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday after chairing a cabinet meeting on the issue.

“We (Assam & Meghalaya) have come to 98% agreement on the six areas of differences,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Sangma added: “The cabinet meeting was held to iron out a few issues in regards to our border talks with Assam.”

The Meghalaya chief minister expressed hope that the outstanding two percent issues for settling the border dispute in the six areas of difference with Assam would be resolved soon.

Conrad Sangma also informed that another round of meeting between him and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma would be held soon before their joint meeting with union hoome minister Amit Shah.

“We look forward to reach our final understanding in our next sitting before our joint meeting with union home minister,” Conrad Sangma said.

Notably, on January 20, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma met union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and apprised him on the progress made thus far in regards to resolving border disputes between the two states.

Six out of 12 areas of difference will be taken up for resolution in the “first phase” to bring an end to decades-long Assam-Meghalaya border dispute.

The areas of differences to be taken up for final settlement in the “first phase” are: Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata and Ratacherra.