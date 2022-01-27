Cadres of two militant outfits in Assam have formally surrendered in Guwahati on Thursday.

The rebels that laid down arms in Guwahati belonged to the militant outfits – Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) and United Gorkha People’s Organisation (UGPO).

The militants laid down arms before Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a surrender ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati.

“The Cadres of two militant outfits namely TLA and UGPO formally surrendered and laid down arms before the chief minister of Assam at a ceremonial function held at international auditorium, Srimanta Sankardev Kalashetra in Guwahati,” Assam police said.

As many as 169 militants laid down arms in Guwahati on Thursday.

The surrendered militants handed over their arms and ammunition before the authority.

“277 various types of arms, grenades and 720 rounds of ammunition were deposited by both organizations before authority,” Assam police said.

Moreover, a financial grant of Rs 1.5 lakh each was distributed to the former members of RNLF, UPRF, NLFB, NSLA and ADF for their rehabilitation.

BTC chief Pramod Boro, Assam minister Ashok Singhal and top officials of the police department were also present in the surrender ceremony.