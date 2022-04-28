SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has once again backed the border pact signed with Assam recently following the first phase of discussions between the two states.

The first agreement was signed between the state governments of Meghalaya and Assam on March 29 to resolve boundary disputes in six out of 12 areas of difference along the interstate border.

However, signing of the border agreement with Assam has triggered fierce opposition in Meghalaya by several political parties, organisations and individuals.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya accused the Conrad Sangma-led coalition government in Meghalaya of “cheating the people of the state” by signing the border pact with Assam.

Reacting to the accusation of the TMC, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said: “If we had cheated the people of the state, people would not be leaving their (TMC) party and joining us (NPP).”

He added: “People of the state have waited for 50 long years. It was not an easy decision, but it is in the interest of the people of the state.

The Meghalaya CM further said: “It was a difficult decision, but after consultation with our colleagues, we took the bold decision.”

“We have moved forward to resolve the border issue,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said.