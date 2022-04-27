Shillong: National President of the National People’s Party (NPP) and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said that it is important to ensure that there is democratic participation of the youth when it comes to State and Nation building.

He made the statement during the youth convention organized by the National People’s Youth Front (NPYF) at U Soso Tham Auditorium. The convention was attended by youth members from different parts of the State.

He said that the engagement of the youth was very crucial not just in a political party but for a larger goal and interest of serving society.

Reminding the gathering of the wisdom of (L) Purno Agitok Sangma, the NPP chief said, “Each individual has to work with a sense of purpose and intention. We have to have a vision and work to achieve the goal. As a youth, we cannot be randomly working but with a concerted effort to achieve our goals.”

He ignited the youth with a thought that each of them should work with a passion and purpose to serve not only the party but the society and contribute to nation-building. “We have to work together for the larger goal to serve the State and contribute to nation building,” he stressed.

On allegation by the opposition that NPP has cheated the people on the Assam – Meghalaya border pact, NPP chief Conrad Sangma said, “If we have cheated the people of the State, people would not be leaving their party and joining our party. They (opposition) need to question themselves and see what they are doing or what they have done.”

Terming that the decision on Assam – Meghalaya border pact was not easy, he said, “It was a very difficult decision but with sheer consultation with our colleagues we took the bold decision and have moved forward to resolve the border issue.”

Quoting a line from a movie which says, “What we do today, echoes in eternity”, NPP chief Conrad K. Sangma said, “People gave us the mandate so we had to make a choice to make a difference in their lives rather than regret that we missed the opportunity.”

He further said that a lot of people are talking about the Assam – Meghalaya border issue, it was definitely a challenge but we had to move forward. “People of the State have waited for 50 long years…it was not the easiest decision but whatever we did was in the interest of the people of the State.”

He also told the gathering that the list of villages was prepared in 2011 during the tenure of Mukul Sangma and if any villages were left out it was not by our government but by him. “He should have visited those villages in 2011 and not now and try to take political advantage of the situation. If you would have visited those villages in 2011, those villages would not have been left out,” he added.

He also clarified that it was difficult for the Government to negotiate with Assam as the State Government had already submitted the list on the area of differences.

Referring to KHADC’s decision to move the court, NPP Chief Conrad K Sangma said, “Some individuals are making statements that they would take the matter through a legal course. Let me tell them that NPP MDCs are not part of such a decision. Let me also inform the individual that they were very much part of the discussion and why they are now trying to take political advantage of the situation.”

On the statement made by AITC leaders that Conrad K Sangma will lose the South Tura seat, he said, “Election is not easy. Don’t think you will win. Now that some people are saying that I will lose the election, I will work harder.”