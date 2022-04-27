DIBRUGARH: The ‘Tea city’ Dibrugarh is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to inaugurate a Cancer Care Centre in Dibrugarh.

The Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate six other cancer hospitals and lay the foundation of seven other newly sanctioned cancer hospitals in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu said that every arrangement has been made in wake of the Prime Minister’s visit to Dibrugarh.

He mentioned that arrangements have been made for 2 lakh people for the PM’s public rally at Khanikar.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant safari in Kaziranga to be closed from May 1

Different routes have been identified for the public coming from various parts of Dibrugarh and other neighbouring districts to attend the prime minister’s rally.

“Several parking places for vehicles have been made in many locations. Noted industrialist of the country Ratan Tata, as well as chairman of Tata Trusts N Chandrasekaran, will be attending the programme in Dibrugarh,” he said.

Dibrugarh superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra said that every security arrangement have been made for the PM’s visit. He mentioned that special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh has been monitoring the security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

The people of Dibrugarh are excited to see PM Narendra Modi. The top police officials are already staying in Dibrugarh to monitor the security arrangements.

Also Read:

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday visited the Cancer Care Centre at AMCH to review the preparation of the inauguration programme.