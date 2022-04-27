Guwahati: The elephant safari at the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) will be discontinued for the season from May 1, 2022.

KNP authorities informed this on Wednesday.

The authorities also stated that till May 15, the jeep safari will continue till May 15, 2022.

The jeep safaris, however, will be subjected to the condition of tourist roads depending on the onset of monsoon/intensity of rainfall.

A statement by the KNP authorities said, “Elephant Safari for visitors in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) shall remain closed with effect from May 1, 2022, for the tourist season 2021-2022.”

The statement added, “The jeep safari will continue till May 15, 2022, subject to the condition of tourist road depending on the onset of monsoon/intensity of rainfall.”