SHILLONG: A 12-member Bhutanese delegation visited the Northeast state of Meghalaya, where they sat for discussions with state authorities over issues like sustainable development and climate change.

The Bhutanese delegation from the Centre for Bhutan Studies visited Meghalaya to learn about governance and discussed diverse issues including sustainable urban development and climate change.

They also discussed natural resource management, women’s roles in rural tourism and economic connectivity between Bhutan and Northeast India.

According to reports, the Bhutanese delegation during its four-day visit to Meghalaya paid field visits, engaged in-depth roundtable discussions on diverse issues.

They also interacted with the chief executive member (CEM) of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya – Pyniaid Sing Syiem.

The Bhutanese delegation before concluding its visit to Meghalaya on Sunday (November 26) interacted with local community at Mawphlang sacred forest and community leaders of Integrated Village Cooperative Societies at Kyiem.

Notably, a delegation from Meghalaya is also expected to visit Bhutan in early 2024, IANS reported.

This visit of the Bhutanese delegation to Meghalaya was a follow up to the recent eight-day visit of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk recently.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk was in India from November 3-10 and held bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bhutan King was also in Assam for three days, during which he visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and enjoyed a jeep safari at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Three Northeast states of India – Arunachal Pradesh (217 km), Assam (267 km) and Sikkim (32 km) – share 516 km long international border with Bhutan.