Guwahati: VPP leader Avner Medon Pariat said that he condemned the actions of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya, particularly singling out its Chief Executive Member (CEM), for purportedly attempting to stifle Chanlok Dkhar’s exercise of his fundamental right to freedom of speech.

Pariat expressed deep reservations about what he perceives as corrupt practices within the council.

In an official statement, Pariat asserted, “Dkhar, a concerned citizen like myself, has raised issues that he believes are detrimental to the community’s well-being and run afoul of ethical governance principles.”

The statement added the KHADC’s chosen course of action, pointing to the initiation of legal proceedings against Dkhar rather than a constructive response to the issues raised.

Pariat claimed that such a strategy creates a hostile environment for whistleblowers and undermines the cherished democratic values of society.

“It is disheartening to witness the KHADC resort to legal action rather than addressing the concerns raised, thereby fostering a hostile environment for whistleblowers and suppressing the democratic values our society holds dear,” he said.

Pariat urged the KHADC to reassess its decision and partake in a transparent and open dialogue to address the concerns articulated by Dkhar.

He added that suppressing dissent not only challenges the fundamentals of democracy but also corrodes public trust in institutions.

“Suppressing dissent undermines the principles of democracy and erodes public trust in institutions,” he asserted.