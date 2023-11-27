Guwahati: A land broker who allegedly tried to flee from the police was injured in “controlled firing” by the city police in the Lokhra area of Guwahati, Assam on Sunday night.

The land broker who is also accused of land grabbing has been identified as Ramen Madahi.

Madahi who is accused of being a land grabber, was apprehended by the police from the Lokhra area on Sunday night.

Also Read: Assam: Workers, farmers unite in Guwahati to voice against “BJP’s anti-people” policies

However, he tried to escape from police custody and was injured in the ensuing firing.

Madahi is a resident of Lalung Gaon in Guwahati and was admitted to GMCH with an injury to his right leg.

Also Read: Adivasi poet Jacinta Kerketta rejects literary award in protest against Manipur violence

The police claim that he was involved in land-grabbing activities and was trying to flee when they tried to arrest him.

He is currently under treatment at GMCH.

The operation was carried out by a team of Basistha Police Station and Crime Branch.