DIBRUGARH: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Tinsukia district of Assam on Monday (November 27).

The incident was reported from Doomdooma area in Tinsukia district of Assam.

A minor girl was trampled to death by an adult male elephant.

The girl was returning home after attending a religious event with her family when the incident happened.

According to Assam forest officials, the family members informed them about the incident and a team of forest officials reached the spot and taken the girl to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Also read: Assam: Popular ‘Kaamakaazi’ floating restaurant in Guwahati gutted in fire

After the incident, the villagers got angry and raised their voice against the forest department for failing to solve the issue.

Doomdooma MLA Rupesh Gowala reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Gowala slammed the Assam forest department and held them responsible for the incident.

“Because of you people (Assam forest department), we have to face the public wrath,” the MLA stated.

The elephant came out from the Duamara forest reserve in Assam.