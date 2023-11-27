Guwahati: The top-grossing vocal artist of Bollywood Arijit Singh is all set to enthrall the audience of Guwahati as he will be performing at the Barsapara Stadium on the 16th of December 2023.

A total of 30,000 spectators are expected to throng the stadium to listen to this top-notch singer crooning their favourite numbers one after the other.

The tickets for the show are available at Bookmyshow and the lowest priced ticket is Rs. 1000 and the highest price of the ticket goes up to Rs, 1,00,000.

Apart from these, the price ranges are Rs.2000, Rs. 7,500, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 75,000.

The three-hour show starts at 7 pm in the evening.

Arijit Singh’s concerts have always been a major hit not only in India but also abroad as numerous fans of the singer yearn for an opportunity to see him perform live.

Some of his popular songs include Channa Mereya, Tum Hi Ho, Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, Uska Hi Banana, Aayat, Raabta, Ik Vaari Aa, Mein Terah Boyfriend, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Gerua, Janam Janam, Khamoshiyan, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Samjhawan, Sooraj Dooba Hain, Khairiyat, Zaalima, Laal Ishq, Muskurane, Pachtaoge, Rait Zara Si, Shayad, Tumse Bhi Zyada, Aashiqui Aa Gayi, Dhokha, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi, Apna Bana Le, Kesariya, Rasiya Reprise, O Bedardeya, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Tere Pyaar Mein, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, Tum Kya Mile, and Chaleya.