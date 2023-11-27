GUWAHATI: ‘Kaamakaazi’, a popular floating restaurant in Guwahati city of Assam, was gutted in a devastating fire.

The restaurant, located at Fancy Bazaar area of Guwahati in Assam, was reduced to ashes in the fire that broke out on Sunday (November 26) night.

The floating restaurant that was on River Brahmaputra at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati city of Assam was engulfed in fire within minutes.

The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a series of cylinder explosions.

Also read: Assam: Land broker injured in police firing in Guwahati

Several fire tenders were immediately pressed into service to douse the raging inferno.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported due to the fire at the restaurant.

The damage caused in the restaurant by the fire is estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the case to ascertain the exact cause of the fire at the restaurant.