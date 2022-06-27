Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik has raised concerns over the Agnipath scheme.

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik said that the Agnipath scheme is against the “interests of the youths” of the country.

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik said that the Agnipath scheme is a “fraud with their (youths) hopes”.

“Future jawans will train for six months, and they will have six months of leave. After three years of job, when they return to their homes, they will hardly get any marriage proposal,” the Meghalaya governor said.

He added: “The Agnipath scheme is against future jawans, and a fraud with their hopes.”

Also read: Medical services in Meghalaya to get affected, doctors cease work protest on Tuesday

Meghalaya governor Satyapal Malik further appealed PM Narendra Modi to withdraw the scheme.

He also requested the youths of the country to not resort to violence to register their protest.

Although, many are protesting against the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy have all begun their recruitment process under the new military employment programme.

According to the Agnipath scheme, youths will be recruited into the Indian armed forces and will be a part of the military for four years.