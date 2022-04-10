SHILLONG: More than 350 new 350 mobile towers are likely to come up in Meghalaya to ensure seamless voice and data connectivity in the remote and far flung areas of the state.

While Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma bats for better connectivity, steps are now being initiated at different levels to improve mobile connectivity.

Meghalaya has 6,839 villages, of which, 1,164 villages are not covered by any mobile network. At times, people in the remote and border villages are dependent on the mobile network of Bangladesh.

Rebecca Suchiang, chief secretary of Meghalaya recently reviewed implementation of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) scheme aimed at providing mobile internet services to 1,164 remote and uncovered villages.

A total amount of Rs 726.65 crore has been earmarked for improvement of mobile connectivity under USOF.

The BSNL has approved setting up of 352 mobile towers to provide voice and data connectivity in the 1,164 uncovered villages of Meghalaya.

In addition to the new mobile towers in the remote villages, the BSNL has also approved setting up of six new towers along NH 42 and NH 51.

In addition to the BSNL, some private operators, including Airtel has also started putting up new mobile towers in the uncovered and poorly covered areas of Meghalaya.

